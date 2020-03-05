The rush of a new relationship can be most thrilling. In the early days of dating now-husband Caleb Crosby, Rachel Reinert kept the new romance under wraps ─ savoring it just for a little while longer. With her new song, appropriately called “Secret,” premiering today on American Songwriter, the singer-songwriter revels in the rush of loving in, well, secret.

“Nobody knows your clothes are hanging up in my closet / Don’t get too close, uh oh / You’re making it too obvious,” she sings, a sparkle in her eye.

The drums and electric guitar swell and swirl around her. Her emotions run over on the hook, pulling Crosby closer, “Yeah, baby you’re my best kept secret / You’re the object of my weakness / I need it, the feeling / Of stealing your kisses / Oh no, we can’t hide forever / Sooner or later they’ll know we’re together / But right now it’s better if / We keep it a secret.”

Over the last few years, Reinert has explored various pop-country fusions in her work ─ from the trippy cosmos of “Dark Star” to the pitter-patter of “Cool” ─ offerings standing in stark contrast to Gloriana’s most well-known hits. The juggernaut band delivered numerous radio staples, including “(Kissed You) Goodnight” and “Wild Heart,” in the early 2010s, but the group disbanded following the release of 2015’s Three.

Reinert has since been busy molding her own playful, dynamic soundscape, as well as a singular songwriting viewpoint. “Secret” comes on the heels of “Some Kind of Angel,” another dreamy cut exploring love’s sweet kiss, and sets up for a promising new chapter.

“Secret” is a co-write with Melissa Fuller (Russell Dickerson, Mat Kearney) and producer Davis Naish (Steven Curtis Chapman). In the second verse, Reinert further untangles what this love has done to her. “It’s not complicated the way that / You make me feel from across the room / And I smile just thinking about what you’re thinking / You’re gonna do when I’m alone with you.”

“We wrote [the song] about how I initially got together with my boyfriend at the time (who eventually became my now husband), who was hired to play drums for me in my former band,” says Reinert. “We initially decided to keep our relationship a secret because we wanted to be professional while we were out on the road. We didn’t keep things on the down low for too long, but it was fun and thrilling to have something that was just ours for a moment. This song is all about capturing the essence of that initial chapter of our relationship.”

“Secret” is another primer for Reinert’s debut solo album, Into the Blue, arriving March 13 on Green Iris Records.

Listen to “Secret” below.

Photo Credit: Susan Berry

