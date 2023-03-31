Rae Sremmurd Unveils ‘Sremm 4 Life’ Track List

We’re just a week away from the long-awaited return of Rae Sremmurd.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday (March 30), the iconic Mississippi duo announced the track list for their impending fourth studio album, Sremm 4 Life, set to release on April 7. Along with promotional singles “Torpedo” (Dec. 30) and “Tanisha (Pump That)” (March 10), the album contains featured verses from Atlanta trap icons Future and Young Thug.

Sremm 4 Life is Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s first full-length effort together since SR3MM in 2018, a three-disc experimental LP that saw them offer portions of the project that featured solo songs from each of them.

Since June 2022, the tandem has been preparing for this moment with occasional releases. Their official return was christened in June with “Denial,” a soft-spoken melodic bop perfectly suited for the summertime.

Closing out the summer on Aug. 8, they connected with Alabama native Flo Milli for “Community D**k,” as her cult fanbase brimmed with excitement for the collaboration.

After their aforementioned single “Torpedo” ended last year on a high note, Rae Sremm turned around less than a month later to put out “Sucka Or Sum” in late January, truly proving their excitement and determination for their moment back in the spotlight.

Lastly, essentially capping off a drawn-out, low-key rollout for Sremm 4 Life, the duo dropped “Tanisha (Pump That)” on March 10. With a subdued yet ethereal approach, “Tanisha” completed a run of singles that each brought something different to the table. Evidently hoping to test the waters with a bunch of different sounds over the past year, it’s clear why some of the pre-released tracks did not make the final cut.

Production on Sremm 4 Life includes prolific instrumentalists like longtime friend Mike WiLL Made-It, Zaytoven, DJ Chopsquad, Murda Beatz, Sonny Digital, Ronny J, and more.

Check out the full track list below.

“Origami (Hotties)” “Royal Flush (feat. Young Thug)” “Mississippi Slide” “Not So Bad (Leans Gone Cold)” “Tanisha (Pump That)” “Bend Ya Knees” “Activate (feat. Future)” “Flaunt It/Cheap” “Sexy” “YMCA” “Something I’m Not” “Torpedo”

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images