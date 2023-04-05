Aminé Announces Joint Album with KAYTRANADA

Now assisting Portland’s Aminé, KAYTRANADA is gearing up to continue his dominant run spanning the past few years.

On Tuesday (April 4), Aminé took to Twitter to share with fans that he and KAYTRANADA are currently working on a new collaborative album. Using an orange Maschine Mk3 production system to aid in the announcement, the clip posted by Aminé reveals that the album is titled KAYTRAMINÉ. Check out the video below.

KAYTRAMINÉ BY KAYTRAMINÉ, coming soon pic.twitter.com/UOkunwkMit — Aminé (@heyamine) April 4, 2023

Yet to be given a release date or track list, KAYTRAMINÉ will be the first time the pair will come together and release music. The only other time they have been seen on the same song was Rejjie Snow’s 2018 track “Egyptian Luvr,” where Aminé offered a feature verse and KAYTRANADA produced the beat.

KAYTRAMINÉ is slated to be Aminé’s first release since November 2021, when he released his mixtape TWOPOINTFIVE. Utilizing groovy hyper-pop instrumentals and experimenting with high-pitched vocals, TWOPOINTFIVE might have been a stepping stone for Aminé to eventually try his hand at recording over KAYTRANADA production.

Although he’s been a primary figure in the dance and electronic scene for years now, Canadian-born KAYTRANADA is no stranger to hip-hop production. Just last year, he similarly produced an entire album for Maryland rapper IDK titled Simple. Additionally, he’s landed credits on hit rap songs like “LUST” by Kendrick Lamar, “All Night” by Chance the Rapper, and “Can’t Punk Me” by J.I.D. and EARTHGANG.

Having not put out an LP of his own since BUBBA in 2019, KAYTRANADA’s collaborative efforts have kept his name in the mouths of music lovers all over the globe. 2022 saw him work with The Weeknd, Don Toliver, PinkPantheress, Anderson .Paak, and more, bolstering his popularity.

KAYTRAMINÉ, regardless of the approach taken or end result, will surely only add to the continuously impressive resumes of both Aminé and KAYTRANADA.