Nicki Minaj Announces New Song with NBA YoungBoy

Nicki Minaj and Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy have built quite a bond over the last couple of years. With their latest announcement, it looks like they plan on continuing their reign.

On Tuesday (March 28), Youngboy’s label Never Broke Again posted an Instagram photo of the cover art for Youngboy and Minaj’s upcoming single “WTF.” Set to release on April 7, “WTF” is a promotional single for YoungBoy’s upcoming album Don’t Try This At Home, rumored to be dropping on April 21. Check out the post below.

This new song will be the third time YoungBoy and Minaj have collaborated, as their two prior joint tracks have both satisfied their respective cult fanbases.

On November 6, 2020, the tandem dropped “What That Speed Bout!?” with world-famous producer Mike WiLL Made-It. Their first-ever collaboration, “What That Speed Bout!?” peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100, sparking fans’ interest in more music from YB and Nicki.

Then for his 2022 mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family, released in October, NBA YoungBoy included his Minaj-assisted “I Admit” as the 14th song on the track list. Reigniting her relationship with YoungBoy, Minaj shouts out the 23-year-old during her guest verse.

You a amateur, ho, I’m in the league

Point guard, tongue out, oh, look at the speed

I don’t lick the rims on shots, I all net her

Jumpshot wetter, NBA better

Since then, Minaj released her latest smash hit single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” on March 3. Peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” made way for Nicki to launch her brand new record label earlier this month as well. So with “WTF,” Nicki will surely be looking to capitalize on her already roaring wave of momentum.

As for NBA YoungBoy, Don’t Try This At Home will be his second full-length solo project since Ma’ I Got A Family and his second of 2023. Continuously putting out music, as always, the Baton Rouge native’s upcoming release with Nicki will build even more anticipation for his impending LP.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage