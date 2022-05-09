Rage Against the Machine Call Potential Overturn of Roe v. Wade an “Assault on People’s Lives”

Rage Against The Machine has released a statement related to the recently-leaked documents revealing the Supreme Court intends to overturn the pro-choice decision of Roe v. Wade.

The band’s statement comes after a leaked draft from the Supreme Court suggested that they might overturn the historic Roe v. Wade verdict. In 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court passed Roe v. Wade, making abortion legal within the United States.

“Rage Against The Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms,” said the band in their statement. “Criminalizing access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC and undocumented communities.”

“The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all,” continued the band’s statement, “a wake-up call that we desperately need to organize radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives.”

Rage Against The Machine is scheduled to tour throughout 2022 and 2023. The band released their fourth album Renegades in 2000. In 2021, guitarist Tom Morello released two new solo albums The Atlas Underground Fire and The Atlas Underground Flood, a follow-up to his solo released The Atlas Underground in 2018.

Photo: Legacy Recordings