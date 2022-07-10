Rage Against the Machine Perform Together For the First Time in 11 Years

The Los Angeles-hailing rock band, Rage Against the Machine, has finally returned to the stage after taking 11 years off of touring.

On July 9, the band—Tom Morello, Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk, and Zack de la Rocha—reunited in East Troy, Wisconsin, at the Alpine Valley Music Theater. The band played several fan favorites, and made a few overtly political statements during the course of the show, including the use of a graphic that stated “ABORT THE SUPREME COURT.”

This first show kicked off the band’s Public Service Announcement Tour that will ultimately see 12 countries, 40 cities, and 51 shows. The hip-hop duo Run The Jewels are accompanying the rock quartet on their reunion tour as well. Find the complete list of RATM tour dates HERE.

First Show In 11 Years Setlist:



“Bombtrack”

“People Of The Sun”

“Bulls On Parade”

“Bullet In The Head”

“Testify”

“Tire Me”

“Wake Up”

“Guerrilla Radio”

“Without A Face”

“Know Your Enemy”

“Calm Like A Bomb”

“Sleep Now In The Fire”

“War Within A Breath”

“The Ghost Of Tom Joad” (Bruce Springsteen Cover)

“Freedom”

“Killing In The Name”

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Recordings