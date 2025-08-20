Tom Morello Dishes on Rage Against the Machine’s Future After Canceled Shows

Blending sharp anti-establishment critique with distortion-heavy riffs, Rage Against the Machine set themselves apart with songs like “Bulls on Parade” and “Killing in the Name Of.” Unfortunately, long-simmering tensions boiled over in 2000, resulting in the exit of frontman Zack de la Rocha. The band has since reunited and disbanded twice, once from 2007-2011 and again from 2019-2023. Unfortunately, drummer Brad Wilk shattered fans’ hopes last January when he announced the funk-metal legends would never tour or play live again. Now, Tom Morello has publicly addressed the future of Rage Against the Machine.

Tom Morello Is Still “Carrying the Torch” For Rage Against the Machine

In July 2022, singer Zack de la Rocha, bassist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk reunited onstage as Rage Against the Machine for the first time since 2011. Unfortunately, their Public Service Announcement tour hit a snag when de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon during the second show.

After the frontman played 17 shows while seated onstage, Rage Against the Machine ultimately canceled all United Kingdom and European dates for the rest of the year. The band’s fate hung in the balance until Wilk announced in a January 2024 social media post that they were done for good.

As far as the band’s future, “Rage Against the Machine was always sort of a volatile situation,” Morello said during a recent interview with Chicago radio station Q101 (WKQX.) But if the band’s last time onstage was the last time ever, he says he’s OK with that.

“Even when [de la Rocha] was sitting down… those were some of the best Rage Against the Machine shows that that we ever did. and really connected people. We finished with five sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden… So, if there’s never another show, then that’s quite a way to go out.”

He’s Still Holding Out Hope

Still, it’s clear that at least part of Tom Morello is still keeping his fingers crossed for another Rage Against the Machine tour.

“In the meantime, I vow — cross my heart and hope to die — I am carrying the torch for every one of those riffs and all of the meaning in those songs, as well as the other things that I’ve been in,” he said. “That music matters so much to me. What it’s about matters so much.”

Featured image by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images