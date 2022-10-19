Rap Star Missy Elliott Gets Her Own Street in Virginia

She might not be able to stand the rain but now she can stand on her very own street.

That’s right, the Grammy Award-winning rap star Missy Elliott has earned her very own street in Virginia.

On Monday (October 17), Elliott also received a key to the city, as well as the street that bears her name, in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia.

The Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard.” The stretch of road is home to the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino.

“We’re beyond proud of Missy’s accomplishments and so thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her,” said City Manager Tonya Chapman in a press statement. “Missy’s trailblazing career is a testament that when you dream big, anything is possible.”

“I’m crying Tears of Joy,” Elliott said on Instagram. “I have been BLESSED so much but this right here hits my heart differently.”

Last year, Elliott received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I am so Humbly Grateful??? I’ve had to climb over many obstacles & I have been through a lot…but through the grace of God I never gave up even when times have been tough I have FOUGHT!” The rapper said last year in November,

“If I hadn’t I may not be receiving these accolades today… So that’s why I always try to ENCOURAGE each of you to keep PUSHING THROUGH when times get tough because your BLESSING may be right round the corner!” she continued. “I Thank God for fans like you all who have supported me from Day 1 just know that I am Humbly GRATEFUL.”

Elliott is also set to offer her voice to the Cartoon Network’s award-winning cartoon series, Craig of the Creek. But the airdate for the episode featuring the lyricist has yet to be announced.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images