Missy Elliott Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour in 2024

With a career that spans decades, and numerous hits and Grammy awards under her belt, you’d think that Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott would have kicked off many headline tours through the years. However, she hasn’t; but that’s about to change! Elliott will kick off her first headlining tour of North America this summer with support from fellow big names in rap and hip-hop, including Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, and Ciara. The Out Of This World Tour will span two dozen concerts across the US and Canada in July and August. “Get Ur Freak On” fans are about to lose their minds!

The Missy Elliott 2024 Tour will start on July 4 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena. The tour will close on August 22 in Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena.

It looks like Ticketmaster is the main ticketing platform for the Out Of This World Tour. There are a ton of different presale events to choose from. Some of the presale events will start on April 9 and others will start on April 11, and so on. Check your specific tour date on Ticketmaster for more information. You can get your hands on the artist presale code via Elliott’s website.

General on-sale kicks off on April 12 at 10:00 am local. The presale events are going to sell out a lot of tickets, so if you missed your chance during the presale events, try Stubhub. Stubhub is our go-to recommendation for finding tickets to sold-out shows. Plus, the FanProtect Program ensures that your tickets are legitimate and free of scams.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” said Elliott in a press release for the tour. “Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour. Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family!”

This is going to be a major tour that hip-hop heads won’t want to miss. Get your tickets fast! Seats for the first-ever Missy Elliott headlining tour will not last long.

July 4 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

July 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

July 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

July 13 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 20 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 21 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 25 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

August 1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

August 2 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

August 3 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

August 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

August 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

August 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

August 15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

August 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

August 19 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 22 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Photo by Paras Griffin

