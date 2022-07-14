Rapper Boosie Upset After Traffic Stop, Handcuffs

The Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz was visibly upset after a traffic stop with police on Wednesday morning (July 13) that left him in handcuffs.

The mega-popular artist was pulled over in Georgia earlier this week. According to the police, Boosie was riding as a passenger in a black Cadillac SUV with a 19-year-old man, De’Shun Lawrence, when they were pulled over for heavy window tint and concealed tags, as reported TMZ.

After the stop, police said they smelled marijuana, so they searched the car and found a large back of cash and a large bag of weed. So, they handcuffed the rapper and Lawrence and told them to stand on the side of the road.

That’s when the rapper got especially mad, saying he’d “spit” on everything. He also said he was living in rural Georgia to be away from police, that he was a lover, not a fighter. He talked about the nearly six years he lost in prison before being found innocent after being charged with murder.

“This man has been innocent,” said defense attorney Jason Williams to WFAB after his client was found not guilty in the murder trial several years ago. “He’s been innocent this whole time. Fans across the whole world have been praying for this. And, I thank God that justice was swift. I thank God that the truth came out.”

In the traffic stop, Lawrence claimed ownership of the weed. He was cited and then both he and Boosie were released. The police took the cannabis and let the other two go.

Hip Hop Ties shared the body cam footage on Twitter, writing, “Boosie was going off on these police officers after they pulled him over and handcuffed him in a traffic stop in Georgia Tuesday. They eventually let him go with a citation.”

