Rapper Macklemore Dives Into World of Golf: Opens Store, Starts Clothing Line

Seattle rapper Macklemore (aka Ben Haggerty) cut the proverbial ribbon on a new 14,000-square-foot space for his new golf apparel clothing brand, Bogey Boys—retail store, putting green and basement thrift shops (appropriate from the “Thrift Shop” emcee).

The new store, which comes equipped with a 1980s golf cart as part of its sign, reports The Puget Sound Business Journal, is located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in the musician’s hometown of Seattle, next to the city’s historic Elliott Bay Book Co. The store’s first floor includes the clothing line and putting greens and its basement holds the thrift stores.

“There’s a lot of work that I’m excited to do in the future with Bogey Boys and helping to diversify the game and push who gets to play golf and how affordable it is and who gets a pair of clubs,” Macklemore said.

Lately, the Grammy-winning “Can’t Hold Us” rapper has earned lots of industry shout-outs. Maybe next he and Ryan Lewis will start a doubles tennis clothing line!

Macklemore, who may have less time these days to play 18 holes with the recent birth of his third child, is also part-owner in the Emerald City’s Major League Soccer team, the Seattle Sounders.