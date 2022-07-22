Macklemore Releases New Epic Single, Video “Chant”

Grammy Award-winning Seattle-based rapper, Macklemore, has released his latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Chant.”

Like many of Mack’s latest releases, the song builds to epic proportions, inspires, and even induces some goosebumps.

Featured in the song is singer Tones And I, and in the music video, Mack even enlisted NBA stars, Jamal Crawford and Isaiah Thomas, both Pacific Northwest standouts.

Throughout the song, Macklemore also talks about potentially bringing the Seattle SuperSonics NBA franchise back home. He also highlights his music teaching outfit, The Residency, which he has high hopes for.

To celebrate the release, Macklemore performed the song live from Central Park on Good Morning America. The multi-platinum-selling Macklemore is also slated to tour with Imagine Dragons, beginning August 5.

The new song likely also portends a new LP from Macklemore, though no official announcement has been made along those lines.

And 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ acclaimed LP, The Heist. That album spawned two No. 1 singles, “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Check out “Chant” below.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/05 – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT*

08/07 – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM*

08/09 – T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO*

08/12 – Hershey Park Stadium, Hershey, PA*

08/14 – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA*

08/16 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ*

08/18 – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ*

08/20 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA*

08/22 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada*

08/24 – Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI*

08/26 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL*

08/28 – Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH*

08/30 – Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA*

09/01 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX*

09/05 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO*

08/08 – Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA*

08/10 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV*

08/13 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA*

08/15 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA*

* w/ Imagine Dragons

Photo by Jake Magraw / Courtesy High Rise PR