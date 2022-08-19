Macklemore Releases New Song, “Maniac” with Accompanying Music Video (Watch)

One of the biggest names in rap music released a new single and accompanying music video on Friday, August 19.

That’s right, Seattle, Washington’s Macklemore dropped his latest offering. A new track called, “Maniac.” (See a live version here.)

Check out the new music video below, which features The Black Tones’ Eva Walker dancing and showing off a pearl-white bass. (See our piece on Macklemore’s Top 10 Songs HERE.)

The new song also features the artist Windser singing the chorus, which goes: I don’t wanna dance with a maniac / ‘Cause the moment we touch, it’s a heart attack / You know I love you, honey, but you got me running, yeah / I could give a damn, you’re a maniac / And you’re talking like a killer, got me on my back / You know I love you, honey, but you got me running, yeah

“Maniac” is the second single release for the “Thrift Shop” emcee. His first was the acclaimed song, “Chant.” The new music likely portends a new album for Macklemore, but no formal announcement has been made yet.

Macklemore is currently on the road, touring with the anthem rock band Imagine Dragons. He’s been posting videos from those shows, performing in front of tens of thousands of fans.

“I BREATHE FIRE NOW. BRISTOW VA LAST NIGHT… MANIAC THIS FRIDAY PRE SAVE: https://macklemore.lnk.to/MANIAC,” he wrote on Twitter.

I BREATHE FIRE NOW. BRISTOW VA LAST NIGHT… MANIAC THIS FRIDAY



— Macklemore (@macklemore) August 15, 2022

Macklemore hyped the video throughout the week leading up to it, saying among other notes, “MANIAC IS OUT IN TWO DAYS. GET A FREE MANIAC T-SHIRT WHEN YOU PRE-SAVE THE SONG http://macklemore.lnk.to/maniacshirt (all you pay is shipping & handling)”

MANIAC IS OUT IN TWO DAYS. GET A FREE MANIAC T-SHIRT WHEN YOU PRE-SAVE THE SONG



(all you pay is shipping & handling) — Macklemore (@macklemore) August 17, 2022

On his previous sngle, “Chant,” Macklemore featured the singer Tones And I, and enlisted NBA stars, Jamal Crawford and Isaiah Thomas, both Pacific Northwest standouts, for the music video,

Throughout the song, Macklemore talks about potentially bringing the Seattle SuperSonics NBA franchise back home and highlights his music teaching outfit, The Residency, which he has high hopes for.

To celebrate the release of “Chant” several weeks ago, Macklemore performed live from Central Park on Good Morning America. Macklemore also recently launched a new golf clothing brand, Bogey Boys.

And 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ acclaimed LP, The Heist. That album spawned two No. 1 singles, “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

Check out “Chant” and “Maniac” below.