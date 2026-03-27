Rapper NBA YoungBoy Shocks Country Singer With a Mysterious Animal Delivery

The lines that once divided genres like hip-hop, pop, rap, and country are quickly dwindling. Over the last few years, country music has embraced a new era as stars like Post Malone, BigXThaPlug, and Beyonce added their artistry to a genre priding itself on tradition and history. Adding his name to the growing shift, NBA YoungBoy teamed up with Jas Von on the hit “Gettin’ Older.” Wanting to show his gratitude, the rapper sent a gift to the country singer that left her completely speechless.

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It’s not uncommon for a singer to offer a gift to an opener or collaborator. Now, what that gift is – is an entirely different conversation. For some, it could be a luxury timepiece or a bottle of something rare. Others will take it a step further with a custom guitar, diamond rings, and even cold, hard cash. But sharing a personal connection with Jas Von, NBA YoungBoy sent her a covered trailer.

What was inside? Well, that’s the problem. Although Jas Von could barely contain her joy and excitement, she insisted, “It’s like the best gift I’ve ever got.” But again – fans eagerly wanted to know what she got.

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NBA YoungBoy And Jas Von Staying Silent On Mystery Gift

Wanting to have a little fun with her new gift, which is most likely an animal, Jas Von decided to keep its identity a secret for now. Sharing the video on Instagram, she asked fans to comment on what they thought it was. Some suggested it could be a pony or miniature horse. Others claimed a cow or a pig.

While it was a big trailer, fans thought it might be a trick from NBA YoungBoy with comments reading bunny, hamster, or even a kangaroo.

No matter what fans thought or believed, they all agreed when it came to “Gettin’ Older.” Showcasing the talents of both NBA YoungBoy and Jas Von, fans deemed the rapper to be “this generation’s Michael Jackson.” One person added, “This makes me love this country music.. she stands out.. can’t go wrong with her songs.”

With country music rapidly expanding and welcoming new fans, moments like this only highlight how unpredictable and entertaining the genre has become. And until Jas Von finally reveals what’s inside that trailer, the mystery might be better than the answer.

(Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Seminole Wind Film)