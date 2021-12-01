Rapper Nissim Black Releases Remix of Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song”

Multi-million-streamed rapper Nissim Black (born Damian Jamohl Black), who American Songwriter profiled in 2020, has released a new remix of comedian Adam Sandler’s famous holiday tune, “The Chanukah Song,” which Nissim dubbed “The Hanukkah Song 2.0.”

Nissim released the song to coincide with the first day of Hanukkah on November 28.

Nissim, who converted to Judaism, is devout. Black is a student of theology as much as he is a student of raps and lyricism. He currently lives in Israel. Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, he has gone through a number of transitions in his life from religious to professional—even moving from the United States to live in Israel.

As the new cover track begins, listeners can hear Sandler’s signature comedic voice on the original version before the drums kick in, followed up by the 34-year-old Nissim’s voice.

Nissim put out the song in conjunction with musician Kosha Dillz, who tweeted about the release, saying, “Tell @AdamSandler put me x @nissimblack in his next movie cuz we got the best Hanukkah Song. remix Also the only 1 + @garyvee gave me an NFT.”

Speaking to American Songwriter in 2020, Nissim noted that his presence in the Jewish world can be curious for some. But he understands this and embraces the conversations.

“Not too many people can put on too good of a game face when they see me because everybody has to have questions, you know what I’m saying? But I think the fact that my general personality is such that I’m a people person. I’m also just as interested in people. And because I’ve had to have – just the way things were designed in life for me, I had to have a story, a journey. I know that everybody has a journey.

“As much as I get the opportunity to share mine, I know it offers fresh perspectives for other people. One of my biggest things – because my life has been, the way that the book starts doesn’t mean that’s the way that it has to end – I enjoy sharing my journey for other people to think outside of the box. Because I remember when I was a kid feeling like I would be stuck forever. So, it gives me an opportunity more than I look at it like a burden.”