Elton John Releases Surprise ‘Lockdown Sessions’ Documentary

Elton John surprised fans by releasing a documentary based on his recent Lockdown Sessions album.

Documenting the making of John’s new music during the lockdown, Inside The Lockdown Sessions, an exclusive feature with Apple Music, includes a three-part, behind-the-scenes look at John working in his home studio during the pandemic with interviews with collaborators Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Eddie Vedder, and more.

To reveal the new documentary, John, who is recovering from a hip operation and had to postpone the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will resume January 2022 and continue on through 2023, revealed the surprise release of the documentary on social media.

Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I’m taking you ‘Inside the Lockdown Sessions.’



"Surprise! Just in time for the holidays, I'm taking you 'Inside the Lockdown Sessions.' Watch as I go deep into the making of my latest album with all of my collaborators."

John recently shared a video teaser of his latest holiday collaboration with Ed Sheehan, “Merry Christmas,” premiering Dec. 3. Proceeds from the holiday single will go to Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The Lockdown Sessions is a collection of 16 songs, featuring 20 collaborators, including Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Charlie Puth, Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and Rina Sawayama.

