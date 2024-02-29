Adam Sandler Shares How ”Jumpy” He Gets Around Taylor Swift, Namedrops The Beatles

While laughter is the best medicine, Adam Sandler used it to create a career that brought him a net worth of over $400 million. Using his comedic timing, the actor landed a spot on the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. But that was just the start as he went on to helm classic films like Billy Madison, The Waterboy, Hustle, and Uncut Gems. In total, Sandler’s time in Hollywood grossed over $2 billion. Although a top celebrity in Hollywood, the actor recently admitted to how nervous he gets around the legendary Taylor Swift.

Much like Sandler, Swift has used her time in the spotlight to grow a career that seems out of this world. Thanks to her Eras Tour, the singer reached new heights and even started an ongoing relationship with tight-end Travis Kelce. Traveling the world and making history at the same time, Swift recently announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which will be released in April. Although Sandler has met some big names in Hollywood, he explained on Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend that Swift makes him “jumpy” due to his kids. “What she means to my kids, I get a little jumpy. I don’t wanna blow it for my kids. So I’m a little like, ‘Taylor Taylor,’ like I talk a little too loud or something. I don’t say as cool as I can.”

Adam Sandler Compares Taylor Swift To Famous Band

With Swift seeming to take over headlines and arenas, Sandler, like many others, couldn’t help but compare her to The Beatles. Matching their popularity, the actor noted, “People talk about The Beatles of it all and her. I mean, man, so many smash hits. There’s not a word my kids don’t know.” Due to his kids knowing practically every word of her songs, Sandler added, “I know them too, by the way. But they know them inside and out.”

Having attended one of Swift’s Era Tour shows with his children, Sandler once again saw the comparison with The Beatles. He concluded, “Remember The Beatles, every song on the record, you know? That’s Taylor Swift too. You just… there’s not a song you skip. You go, ‘that one’s pretty d**n cool.’”

Besides taking his children to see Swift in concert, Sandler might be a Swiftie himself as he also attended the premiere of the Eras Tour movie last year.

(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)