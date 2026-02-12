Adam Sandler’s Songwriting Legacy Honored With ASCAP Founders Award

At the center of his entire entertainment career, Adam Sandler knew how to make people laugh. With laughter supposedly the best medicine, the comedian used his talents to produce a career that included hit movies such as Big Daddy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, and numerous others. He even dabbled in serious roles in Uncut Gems. But no matter the outlet, Sandler never strayed too far from his comedic roots. And thanks to his talents with music and comedy, the actor will be honored by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).

On Thursday, the organization will celebrate Sandler at the 2026 ASCAP Experience day in Los Angeles. Held at the Skirball Cultural Center, the event presents the Founders Award to pioneers who used music to help inspire others.

Adding his name to the award’s legacy, Sandler will stand alongside greats like Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, and several others. And for those needing a reminder of Sandler’s musical talents, how about the time he turned the pain of losing his best friend into a heartfelt tribute.

ASCAP Labels Adam Sandler A “Giant Of Comedy”

While excited to welcome Sandler, ASCAP chairman of the board and president, Paul Williams, considered the actor nothing short of a legend. “Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song. From Opera Man to The Chanukah Song to Grow Old With You, Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love.”

Although Williams knew Sandler’s talent exceeded just music, he added, “ASCAP is honoured to recognise Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.”

Besides registering songs like “Lunchlady Land” and “The Thanksgiving Song,” Sandler helped shape an entirely unique lane in entertainment. Whether performing on Saturday Night Live, serenading audiences in his films, or stepping onto the stage with nothing but a guitar, he proved that comedy and music don’t just coexist – they elevate each other.



(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)