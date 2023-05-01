Rapper TSU Surf Faces Up to 30 Years in Prison for Conspiracy and Possession of Firearms 

TSU Surf, born Rahjon Cox, pleaded guilty to a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations [RICO] conspiracy charge. The rapper will face up to 30 years in prison for his association with the Rollin’ ’60s Neighborhood Crips in New Jersey.

On Thursday, April 27, the rapper appeared virtually via video in federal court to plead guilty under two counts—racketeering conspiracy, firearm possession, and ammunition as a convicted felon.

His sentencing is currently scheduled for September 12.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey, the 32-year-old was involved in the gang from 2015 to 2022. The group is known to be responsible for “acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in New Jersey and elsewhere.” Allegedly, the singer held a leadership role within the gang.

Cox fired a gun at a rival gang member in 2017 and was found with two loaded firearms in July 2019. The “Me or You” artist can face up to nearly 20 years in prison for his conspiracy charge, as ownership of a weapon is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years. He can be fined up to $250,000 for both counts.

In 2022, Cox was taken into custody after a standoff with police. During the incident, the musician barricaded himself and a female into his Jersey home. According to Fox 5, the rapper attempted to escape and eventually surrendered. He was brought to Essex County Jail on a federal RICO charge concerning a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Case.

Following the confrontation with officials, Cox pleaded not guilty in October. Rolling Stone reports that nine other gang members were indicted in Sept. 2022. Cox is best known for his spit-fire raps – “Better Half” featuring Vory, “Nana Crib,” ‘Blacc Cream,’ and ‘Until Furth Notice.”

This is a developing story. American Songwriter will update readers in a timely manner.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage