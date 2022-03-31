Lisa Kudrow Responds to Her Shoutout from Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Brandi Carlile, & ‘Friends’ Co-Star

Who doesn’t love the ’90s sitcom Friends? We’re finding that there are few and far between who have an aversion to the TV series, including those in the music industry.

Recently, Friends actress Courtney Cox proved just how widespread the show’s fanbase stretches with a tribute to her former co-star. Cox gathered some of her “fancy friends” (a descriptor given by Kudrow) around her piano to play a cover of “Hold Me Closer Young Tony Danza.” The song is a spoof of Elton John’s classic single “Tiny Dancer” and played by Kudrow’s character Phoebe Buffay on the show.

Cox plays the keys while Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Brandi Carlile all sing “Hold Me Closer Young Tony Danza.” In the video, Sheeran says, “Lisa Kudrow, this is for you,” before the Allstar quintet jumps into song.

Kudrow recently responded to this mindboggling shoutout on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Ed Sheeran said my name!” Kudrow exclaimed to Clarkson. “I was so excited.”

“[My] favorite part of the video, gotta say, is she’s [Cox’s] playing piano, not Elton John,” Clarkson added. “That’s bold!”

Kudrow did, however, offer a point of comical criticism for the group. “They got it wrong,” she said. “I had to say, ‘That’s amazing, but it’s hold me close young Tony Danza. I had to correct Sir Elton John on his tune.”

Watch Kudrow’s reaction to Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, and Brandi Carlile all singing “Hold Me Closer Young Tony Danza,” below.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage