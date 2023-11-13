Ray Benson, Rosie Flores, and More Added to Texas Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Lineup

The final lineup for the Texas Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis is confirmed. Several of the biggest names in Texas country as well as rising stars from the Lone Star State are now on the bill.
Videos by American Songwriter
Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), Pecos Hurley (Pecos & The Rooftops), Mike Ryan, Casey Donahew, Jon Wolfe, Rosie Flores, Waylon Payne, and Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess are new additions to the lineup.
[RELATED: Randy Travis Helps Launch New Country Radio Station in Nashville]
Randy Travis grew up in rural North Carolina. However, he always felt an affinity for Texas and the cowboy lifestyle. During his career, he took influence from the Lone Star State’s flavor of Country & Western music. Later in life, he and his wife Mary moved to a ranch in the Dallas—Fort Worth area. They still call that ranch home.
Now, members of the Texas country music scene—new and old—will pay tribute to the influential singer/songwriter. They’ll take the stage to play some of Travis’ biggest hits. The “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer notched 23 No. 1 singles. As a result, the assembled artists will have plenty of material from which to choose.
[RELATED: Top 8 Randy Travis Songs]
However, it will be more than a night of great music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is a charity dedicated to raising awareness for stroke and aphasia and providing arts and music enrichment for children, according to a press release. It aims to connect a diverse group of people to support stroke survivors and encourage research for stroke and aphasia prevention. Additionally, the foundation provides opportunities for at-risk children to participate in arts and music programs.
A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Lineup
- Randy & Mary Travis
- Original Randy Travis Band
- Braxton Keith
- Casey Chesnutt
- Casey Donahew
- Clay Walker
- Cody Jinks
- Garrett Miles
- Jacob Tolliver
- Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess
- Jon Wolfe
- Mike Ryan
- Nancy Jones
- Neal McCoy
- Paul Overstreet
- Pecos Hurley
- Ray Benson
- Rosie Flores
- Waylon Payne
- War Hippies
- Why Jennings
The tribute concert takes place on Wednesday, November 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images
**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.