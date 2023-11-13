Ray Benson, Rosie Flores, and More Added to Texas Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Lineup

The final lineup for the Texas Heroes and Friends Tribute to Randy Travis is confirmed. Several of the biggest names in Texas country as well as rising stars from the Lone Star State are now on the bill.

Videos by American Songwriter

Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel), Pecos Hurley (Pecos & The Rooftops), Mike Ryan, Casey Donahew, Jon Wolfe, Rosie Flores, Waylon Payne, and Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess are new additions to the lineup.

[RELATED: Randy Travis Helps Launch New Country Radio Station in Nashville]

Randy Travis grew up in rural North Carolina. However, he always felt an affinity for Texas and the cowboy lifestyle. During his career, he took influence from the Lone Star State’s flavor of Country & Western music. Later in life, he and his wife Mary moved to a ranch in the Dallas—Fort Worth area. They still call that ranch home.

Now, members of the Texas country music scene—new and old—will pay tribute to the influential singer/songwriter. They’ll take the stage to play some of Travis’ biggest hits. The “Diggin’ Up Bones” singer notched 23 No. 1 singles. As a result, the assembled artists will have plenty of material from which to choose.

[RELATED: Top 8 Randy Travis Songs]

However, it will be more than a night of great music. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Randy Travis Foundation. The foundation is a charity dedicated to raising awareness for stroke and aphasia and providing arts and music enrichment for children, according to a press release. It aims to connect a diverse group of people to support stroke survivors and encourage research for stroke and aphasia prevention. Additionally, the foundation provides opportunities for at-risk children to participate in arts and music programs.

A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis Lineup

Randy & Mary Travis

Original Randy Travis Band

Braxton Keith

Casey Chesnutt

Casey Donahew

Clay Walker

Cody Jinks

Garrett Miles

Jacob Tolliver

Jolie Holliday & Sonny Burgess

Jon Wolfe

Mike Ryan

Nancy Jones

Neal McCoy

Paul Overstreet

Pecos Hurley

Ray Benson

Rosie Flores

Waylon Payne

War Hippies

Why Jennings

The tribute concert takes place on Wednesday, November 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images

**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.