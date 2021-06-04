Randy Travis Remasters Debut Album ‘Storms Of Life’ For 35th Anniversary

In discussing the neo-traditionalist movement of the late 1980s, Randy Travis nears the top of the list as essential singer-songwriters who brought country music back to its roots. With his 1986 debut record, Storms of Life, his booming bass voice carries his stories with reverence and command. To celebrate its 35th anniversary, the country legend will release a remastered collection, including three previously unreleased songs, this September 24.

“I love the timeless lyrics and the traditional country instruments, like steel guitar, banjo, piano, fiddle. It was music I believed in, that told a story I wanted to share. We were fortunate to have a large catalog of songs to choose from that were more traditional,” Travis says in a press statement. “At the time, people and radio really weren’t playing this kind of music. Most people were recording more of an urban cowboy sound, so I got to choose from the best of the best, cream of the crop. It was exciting for all of us to get back to our roots.”

Following its release, Storms of Life resulted in several hit singles, including “Diggin’ Up Bones” and “No Place Like Home.” The record was eventually certified triple platinum by the RIAA. Pre-order for the remastered edition begins August 27.

Check out the track list below.

“On The Other Hand” (Paul Overstreet, Don Schlitz) “The Storms of Life” (Max D. Barnes, Troy Seals) “My Heart Cracked (But It Did Not Break)” (Ronny Scaife, Don Singleton, Phil Thomas) “Diggin’ Up Bones” (Al Gore, Paul Overstreet, Nat Stuckey) “No Place Like Home” (Paul Overstreet) “1982” (Buddy Blackmon, Vip Vipperman) “Send My Body” (Randy Travis) “Messin’ With My Mind” (Joseph Allen, Charlie Williams) “Reasons I Cheat” (Randy Travis) “There’ll Always Be A Honky Tonk Somewhere” (Steve Clark, Johnny MacRae)

Unreleased Tracks:

“Ain’t No Use”

“Carryin’ Fire”

“The Wall”

*All tracks produced by Kyle Lehning, except “On The Other Hand” and “Reasons I Cheat” produced by Lehning and Keith Stegall.