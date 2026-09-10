Ray LaMontagne Fans Say He’s Performing Better Than Ever After Onstage Collapse in Nashville

Ray LaMontagne is back to doing what he loves. One day after the Grammy-winning singer collapsed during a performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, he returned to the stage in Louisville, Kentucky.

Following the Kentucky show, fans took to a LaMontagne subreddit to praise his comeback concert.

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“He [was] sounding absolutely amazing….almost like he had something to prove,” one fan wrote. “I’ve seen him a lot. This one was one of if not the best I’ve ever heard him!”

“It was my first time seeing him,” another fan chimed in. “From the moment he opened his mouth, I was captivated.”

The performance followed LaMontagne’s scare in Nashville. During the concert, the singer stopped twice while performing “Hannah,” appearing to lose his place.

LaMontagne briefly left the stage, before returning to sing “Jolene.” He collapsed during his performance of the song, prompting his team to rush on stage to help him.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” LaMontagne team wrote in a statement shortly thereafter. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

What to Know About Ray LaMontagne’s Tour

LaMontagne’s Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour kicked off on Aug. 23 in Salt Lake City. He’s been performing steadily since then, putting on concerts in cities including Vail, Iowa City, and St. Louis. Next up, LaMontagne will perform in Selbyville, Delaware, on Sept. 12.

He’ll continue playing shows over the course of the next month, hitting cities including Philadelphia, Akron, and Boston. LaMontagne’s trek will come to an end with a three-night stint in New York City this October.

The tour was initially slated to take place in 2025, but had to be rescheduled to the following year “due to a lengthy healing process after an unexpected oral surgery.”

LaMontagne planned the tour to mark two decades of his breakout album, Trouble. When he announced the shows, the singer reflected on his life since he put out the album.

“Twenty years. Two Decades. That’s a lot of water under the bridge. Every cell in my body has changed three times over in that time. I have been three times reborn,” he wrote on Facebook, per syracuse.com. “There are moments in your life when you need to place a marker. Some people think that it is brave, or fearless, to never look back. I don’t believe that. For the simple reason that if you never look back you will never see how far you have come. This year I place a sign post: Twenty years of Trouble.”

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns