



In our recent Happy Birthday Paul McCartney series, we did a story on his song “Two Of Us,” which is not celebrated as much as many of his songs. Despite its greatness.



So we posed the question: Do you have a favorite McCartney song you feel has been uncelebrated compared to the rest? What follows are answers we received. A wide and wonderful selection. Thank you.



But first my personal nomination to start this, “Save Us,” produced by Paul Epworth from New, 2013. Is this not great?



Paul McCartney, “Save Us”

Earl Grey

Favorite non-celebrated Macca song has to be “Beware My Love.”

“Beware My Love.”

Rich Ulloa

My favorite Paul song is “Two of Us” and my favorite “non-celebrated song would be “Goodbye,” recorded by Mary Hopkin.

Mary Hopkin, “Goodbye,” written by McCartney.



Lisa Krakauer Schultz

Wow, that’s a difficult pick, but I may have to go with “Here, There and Everywhere” and “For No One.” Ask me tomorrow, and it might be something from Driving Rain or Flaming Pie, two fantastic albums full of great songs.

“Here, There & Everywhere”

Neil Rosengarden

“C Moon.”



Jeffrey Ainis

My favorite unreleased work in progress. “There You Go, Eddie. Written during Beatle times. When I was in college, if someone was depressed, I played them Paul’s “C Moon” and Syreeta Wright’s version of “She’s Leaving Home,” which I much prefer to his. So much dimension. Stevie Wonder is the one playing and other person singing/vocordering. People never felt depressed after listening to these. (There are other songs of his I like, but wanted to spotlight these lesser knowns.)

Syretta Wright, “She’s Leaving Home,” written by McCartney

“There You Are, Eddie,” unreleased McCartney rarity

Christopher Yanni

“Mother Nature’s Son,” “I’ve Just Seen A Face,” and “Things We Said Today” are my three personal favorites.

The Beatles, “Things We Said Today”

Marc Platt

“We Can Work It Out”

“We Can Work It Out”

Willie Aron

Beatles – “Blackbird”

Solo – “The Back Seat Of My Car”

“The Back Seat of My Car”

John Kruth

“Helter Skelter,” “Two of Us,” “Heart of the Country.”

“Heart of the Country”

Babette Annapurna Ory

My fave “Maybe I’m Amazed,” “Two of Us” and “Yesterday”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

Ray Jackson

“Hey Jude.” I still remember the Grammy Awards and the electrifying performance. When the people walked on stage it was totally awesome. I still get into this song. Of course, I loved everything Beatles and Paul McCartney, but this one left a lasting impression on me. Happy Birthday to my favorite all-time Beatle. We’re so sorry, Uncle Albert, but Hey Jude rocked!!!

“Hey Jude”



Mikaela Tomasino

It begins and ends for me with “Bip Bop.”