“Real Recognize Real”: Usher Thanks Rihanna for Super Bowl Halftime Show Support

Since releasing his first self-titled album back in 1994, Usher has gone on to release songs like “You Make Me Wanna”, “My Way”, and “Nice & Slow.” His time in the spotlight garnered him the title “King of R&B” with Billboard naming him the second most successful artist of the decade in 2009. With such a rich history in music, it seems that the singer will perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Excited about a second chance to perform at the Super Bowl, Usher recently praised another halftime show performer, Rihanna, for the advice she gave him.

While many artists and icons have performed at the Super Bowl over the years, none compared to Rihanna. Her performance marks the most-watched halftime show in its history. So, it makes sense that any artists preparing for their moment on the field would listen to her. When asked if there was any advice to give Usher before his performance, the singer insisted, “Hell no, I can’t give Usher no advice. Usher is a natural, he’s a legend, he’s been doing this since he’s a teenager… he is made for that show.”

Real recognize real 🙏🏾 Thank U Queen @rihanna https://t.co/aeeH7VJFy0 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) December 20, 2023

Loving her comments on his upcoming show, Usher posted a tweet on X, reading, “Real recognize real. Thank U Queen.”

Usher Considers Performance An “Honor Of A Lifetime”

In September, news broke that Usher landed a spot performing at the Super Bowl. At the time, the singer released a statement, calling the opportunity an “honor of a lifetime.” “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Sharing in the excitement about seeing the icon perform in 2024, the NFL Head of Music, Seth Dudowsky, released his own statement. “Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.”

