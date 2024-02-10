Usher Shares the Advice His Kids Have Given Him Before Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Performance

While the NFL spent the last week promoting the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the weekend is finally here and there is only one day left before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers. As the players look to make history, Usher will go through last-minute preparations before taking the field for the halftime show he is calling a “celebration” of his career. Wanting to make his appearance memorable, the singer recently discussed how his children gave him some notes on his upcoming performance.

Appearing on the newest episode of The Talk, the topic of the Super Bowl took center stage. Excited about entertaining the fans in attendance and the millions of viewers at home, Usher revealed how his children Usher Raymond, 16, Sire, 2, Naviyd, 15, and Sovereign, 3, all had some advice to give. “I’ve been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd. Usher, he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep.”

Although his sons were more than willing to offer some advice, Usher laughed that his daughter was too busy being a superstar. “Sovereign? She actually was too busy shooting videos, you know what I mean? She’s a superstar now.”

Usher Will Appear On Stage Without Kids

When asked if his children would be attending the Super Bowl, Usher explained they would be “around.” While traveling to Las Vegas with Usher, he insisted they would not be appearing on the stage with him. “Maybe for tour, but no.”

Having spent the last few months preparing for the halftime show, Usher continues to promote and praise the work surrounding the Super Bowl. Back in September, when the NFL announced the singer as the headliner, he said, “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

Be sure to tune in to the Super Bowl on February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )