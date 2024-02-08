Usher Fans Are Convinced They’ve Solved the Mystery of Which Song He’ll Perform First at Super Bowl

While fans get excited about the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, the halftime show is also gaining a great deal of attention. With icons like Michael Jackson and Prince once performing at the Super Bowl, this year will feature Usher. Over the last few weeks, the singer teased fans about his set and promised the moment would be a celebration of his career. Although neither Usher nor Apple Music announced which songs he would sing, some believe they have figured out at least one hit he will perform thanks to a new promotional video.

Taking a page out of The Hangover, Apple Music released a new video called Where’s Usher?. Much like the title suggested, the singer mysteriously vanished just days before the Super Bowl. The video featured Taraji P. Henson alongside Lil Jon and Ludacris. Having to break the news to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who fashioned an Usher t-shirt, the three embarked on a journey to locate the singer. Finding themselves meeting some interesting people along the way, fans dissected the video, looking for clues about the halftime show.

Although the video never announced a playlist, fans pointed out the people who went looking for Usher. As mentioned above, they included Lil Jon and Ludacris. When taking a trip back to 2004, Usher’s “Yeah!” dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 consecutive weeks. While a hit for the singer, the song also featured none other than Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Usher Prepares For Super Bowl And New Album

With fans noticing the pair in the video, they quickly suggested “Yeah!” to be the first song. Comments included, “Yeah! Is the confirmed first song and Ludacris is performing. Wow. Life is good.” Another comment read, “That Lil Jon & Ludacris to appear with Usher halftime show parlay will bring me and my family generational wealth.”

While continuing to debate about the playlist and special appearances, Usher is days away from more than a halftime show. On the same day he takes the field, the singer will release his newest album Coming Home. Besides marking his ninth studio album, it will be his first album in nearly 8 years. Discussing the album, Usher defended R&B, insisting, “Everybody who has ever said to me that R&B is dead sounds crazy. Especially when I know the origins of R&B are in all other genres of music. It’s about creating commerce in other spaces.”

