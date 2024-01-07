Usher Reveals Serious Diet Changes to Get in Shape for “Bucket List” Super Bowl Performance

Often referred to as the King of R&B, Usher spent the last 30 years sharing his voice with the world, selling over 80 million albums in the process. Since the age of 16, the singer has been a part of music with albums like My Way and 8701. Now, the icon prepares for one of the biggest performances of his career. In just a few short weeks, the singer will take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show. Excited about the opportunity, it appears that Usher is doing more than practicing to make sure his performance is more than a show – but an experience.

With the Super Bowl kicking off on February 11, Usher turned his entire focus on the performance. A source told Sunday Mirror that the performance has been a “bucket list” item for years. “The Super Bowl has always been on Usher’s bucket list and he wants to be in the best shape to give the performance of his life to the 100 million-plus people watching.” And showing just how serious the singer is taking it, the source revealed, “He has quit all sugar and alcohol and is rehearsing endlessly.”

Not The First Time Usher Performed At The Super Bowl

Speaking with Apple Music 1 about the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, Usher recalled watching other great performers take the stage. “I think being able to see performances from artists like Michael [Jackson], you know, eventually Prince, and then even more modern-day artists… I was like, ‘Man, at some point I need to get a call with what’s going on now.’ But I’m really happy that I’m joining that short list of legacy artists from my genre who deserve this moment.”

For those who might not remember, this technically isn’t the first time Usher performed at the Super Bowl. Back in 2011, he descended from the ceiling in Arlington, Texas to sing alongside the Black Eyed Peas’ Will.i.am. Using that time as a “cheat sheet”, the singer admitted, “I got a chance to see a bit of what it felt like.” He continued, “The hardest part is trying to figure out how to squeeze it all in when you actually have a large catalog, or a lot of records people celebrate and love.”

