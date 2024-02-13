Reason for Justin Bieber Rejecting Usher’s Invitation To Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show Revealed

Usher may have put on a performance at the Super Bowl, but fans were disappointed he didn’t have an on-stage reunion with Justin Bieber. Rumors swirled that Bieber would make a surprise appearance during the half-time performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, according to Page Six, Usher tried to get Bieber to join in on the performance. He wanted to pay tribute to their longtime friendship and mentorship. Bieber declined the offer, saying, he “wasn’t feeling it.”

Instead, Bieber and his wife Hailey watched Usher’s performance at a suite at Allegiant Stadium. Bieber stuck to the crowds on this one. Before rumors swirl that Bieber and Usher have beef, sources say that the two musicians are solid.

The source said, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it.” Without Bieber in his corner, Usher brought other musicians on stage including Alicia Keys and H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and Will.i.am.

Justin Bieber Details Health Battles

For the most part, Bieber has stepped back away from performing with rare singing appearances. The singer canceled his Justice World tour after doctors diagnosed him with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome caused partial paralysis in his face.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” Bieber wrote on social media (via Page Six). “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

Bieber cited exhaustion as the reason that he decided to step away as well. The singer told fans that he needed time to process the diagnosis.

“After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” he continued. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better,” he continued. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

In a separate Instagram post, Bieber also detailed his struggles with anxiety recently. He said he’s turned to faith to deal with a lot of personal issues.

“Don’t stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don’t let fear and anxiety win,” Bieber said. “I hang my head in shame and I wallow in [sadness] about the people who have betrayed me.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)