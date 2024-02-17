Usher Breaks Silence on Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Rejection

While the NFL season came to a close when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to become Super Bowl champs for the second year in a row, conversations continue to circulate surrounding not the game but the halftime show. The Chiefs might be celebrating their victory, but for fans, they simply can’t get over the halftime show featuring Usher. With the artists promoting his performance for months, fans praised the show as he took the audience on a trip to the past. Although Usher welcomed stars like Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Alicia Keys to the stage, many continue to wonder what happened to Justin Bieber.

Never confirmed, but around the time of the Super Bowl, rumors teased an appearance by none other than Bieber. Given how much Usher helped the singer get his footing in the music industry, it would make sense that Bieber would perform alongside him. But that wasn’t the case. With fans learning that Bieber turned down the chance to make history, Usher recently discussed the decision on the Breakfast Club. He admitted there was no “Love lost” between the two and that just because the Super Bowl is over doesn’t mean the chance of seeing them perform together is. Usher hinted they “are gonna do something else in the future.”

The One Singer Usher Knows Will Play The Super Bowl

Although Bieber turned down the chance to perform, he did attend the Super Bowl, just as a fan. And according to Usher, Beiber wasn’t the only star he reached out to when it came to collaborating on the massive stage. He explained how he “reached out to some hitters”, but he was sure not to list any names of those who he originally sought out.

Thrilled about his halftime performance, Usher knew the amount of pressure that came with the Super Bowl. Speaking on the Super Bowl and Bieber, the singer noted, “It’s a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl, obviously, so I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn’t the only one I spoke to about doing the Super Bowl but the moment was maybe for later. He’s gonna play the Super Bowl, I profess that over his life. He has a career that deserves it. But it just didn’t happen. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”

