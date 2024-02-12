Fans Left Heartbroken as Justin Bieber No-Shows for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans knew that Usher wouldn’t take the stage during the Super Bowl Halftime Show alone. Ludacris, Little Jon, and Alicia Keys publicly confirmed they would be there. However, rumors of a Justin Bieber appearance started circulating late last week. Unfortunately, those rumors turned out to be false.

Reports indicated that Usher reached out to Bieber directly last week to extend the invitation. Sources indicated that the stars were “in talks” to make things happen. However, it seems that those rumors were completely false or something fell through during their talks. Either way, he wasn’t there.

Usher put on the kind of Super Bowl Halftime Show that will go down in history. Ludacris, Lil Jon, Alicia Keys, and H.E.R. joined him on the massive stage for an incredible medley of hits. However, many fans felt as if something was missing. It was like a good soup that lacked that one special ingredient to make its transition to greatness. Most feel that Bieber would have been that ingredient.

Disappointed Fans React to Justin Bieber Not Performing at the Super Bowl

THAT'S IT???? usher's done????? justin bieber and taylor swift are NOT coming out???? pic.twitter.com/QKqiRDEpar — gilbert (@memetazaa) February 12, 2024

“I was a little sad that Justin Bieber didn’t come out for the Halftime Show,” one cool, calm, and collected fan wrote.

Another Super Bowl viewer is looking for a silver lining. “No [because] you know what? I’m glad Justin Bieber didn’t come out to perform for this. [Because] you know what? He deserves his OWN halftime show performance,” they said.

“Usher missed his opportunity to make a great Super Bowl halftime performance. He should have gotten Justin Bieber on that stage,” another viewer tweeted.

Everyone expected to see Bieber join Usher at the halftime show because an anonymous source told TMZ Usher had called the “Yummy” singer to invite him to take the Super Bowl stage. One fan wants revenge. “Let’s go beat up whoever started the Justin Bieber at halftime show with Usher rumor,” they suggested.

Many fans shared their feelings about Justin Bieber not being included in the halftime show. However, none of those tweets summed up the general mood like this gem.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)