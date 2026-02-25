Opry Nextstage Class of 2026 Revealed—and Vince Gill and Ella Langley Have Some Words of Wisdom for the Artists (Nashville Local)

The Opry NextStage class of 2026 is ready for their moment in the spotlight. In an event hosted in Studio A at the Grand Ole Opry, Kelly Sutton announced the nine people who have been named to the Opry’s latest class of artists on the rise.

Alexandra Kay, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts, Graham Barham, Hudson Westbrook, Jake Worthington, Tyler Braden, Vincent Mason, Willow Avalon make up the class of 2026.

Six of the nine artists were present at the announcement event. While there, they spoke about what it means to them to be part of the program.

Opry NextStage Class of 2026 React to the Honor

“[It’s a] stamp of approval. Obviously, it’s super validating,” Braden, who’s gearing up to open for Morgan Wallen on tour, said. “… It’s being chosen by people who obviously know what they’re talking about. They know country music and the history, and just being a small part of it is great.”

Barham noted that “the legitimacy that the Opry brings to you as an artist and your craft is incredible.”

“Every single time I get the invitation to come back, it feels like the first time, every single time,” Roberts said of the Opry. “… It makes me think I better put my big girl britches on and do my best, because if the Opry’s given me a stamp of approval, I ought to live up to it.”

Before she sets out on tour with Post Malone, Faith called her addition to the class “the highest honor.”

“It’s my favorite place in the world,” she said. “Just to get to sing on that stage and then be part of this, it does feel like we’re a tiny little part of the history of the Opry.”

Worthington, who has upcoming shows set with Riley Green and Brad Paisley, said that being part of the class “means everything to me.”

“Everybody in this room has given their life to music in a way that it drives you to drive here. It’s an honor. This is a revered stage,” he said. “I believe that the Grand Ole Opry is cultural architecture in America. I’m damn proud to be a part of it.”

As for what he hopes to gain from the program, Westbrook said, “Learning more about country music, why it is what it is, how it came about, I think this is epitome of what it means.”

Vince Gill Gives the Opry NextStage Class of 2026 Advice

After the class of 2026 spoke, Sutton surprised the up and comers with an appearance from Vince Gill. The longtime Opry member started his speech by telling the youngsters “there’s no free parking” that comes with their new title.

He got more serious next, noting, “I’ve been coming here for 37 years, and what you’ll find is, if you give respect, you’ll get respect. It’s that simple… Regardless of what your career is doing, or has done, or will do, once it kind of fades… they never turn their back on you out here.”

“You’re our future, and we’re going to be welcoming out here of you. That’s what’s beautiful about this place, everybody’s willing to share this place with you. Therein lies the reason why it’s 100 years old,” Gill added. “… I just encourage you to come out here as much as you can. That’s the best thing you can do for the Opry is be out here.”

Before he left the stage, Gill quipped, “Half of you I’ve written songs with, become friends with, so you better come over and visit, cut one of my songs. This Eagles gig ain’t going to last forever.”

Ella Langley Surprises the Opry NextStage Class of 2026

Ella Langley, who was part of the NextStage class of 2024, was the second surprise guest, and had some words of wisdom for the up and comers.

“Sleep when you can. Write songs you love. I ain’t telling y’all nothing you don’t know,” she acknowledged. “Just get in there and enjoy it every day, I think. Just getting in there and not focusing on what this town wants, not focusing on what you think other people want, but just getting in there and writing songs that you love, that you can sing the rest of your life.”

“That’s the best advice I can give,” she said. “Everything else is just winging it, really.”

Photo by American Songwriter