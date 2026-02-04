Reba McEntire Reveals Why Her Wedding to Rex Linn Has Been Delayed, and It All Comes Down To Work

Reba McEntire is putting her focus on work, not romance. Ahead of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the country icon told E! News why her wedding to Rex Linn has been delayed.

“We’re still waiting on a third season pickup from Happy’s Place,” McEntire said of the NBC sitcom on which she and her fiancé both star. “And Rex got picked up on Stick with Owen Wilson, so that pushed the wedding back.”

With that in mind, McEntire said Linn has begun using a mantra: “Work comes first.”

Last September, shortly after the couple’s engagement was confirmed, Linn told the outlet that he and McEntire were “enjoying our engagement time.”

“We love being around one another,” he said. “… Our relationship in real life has enhanced our scenes where we’re together because we’re a lot more comfortable. It makes it a lot better for us.”

As for what attendees can expect from the nuptials, McEntire assured guests that it will be “a lot of fun.”

“It’s gonna be a nontraditional wedding because that’s Rex and me,” she said. “We like comfort, we love friends, we love food.”

Reba McEntire’s Grammys Debut

After McEntire spoke to the outlet, she headed inside for the Grammys. It was a big night for the three-time Grammy winner, as she made her performing debut at the show.

Alongside Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson, McEntire performed a special version of “Trailblazer” during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

Among those honored during the segment was Brandon Blackstock, McEntire’s late stepson. Blackstock, who was previously married to Kelly Clarkson, died in August after a cancer battle. He was 48.

“It really is special to me, because my son is one that we’re honoring,” McEntire told the outlet ahead of her performance. “He passed away in August, and so Brandon is going to be up on the stage with Brandy, and me, and Lukas, and the two ladies playing the cello and the violin, so it’s going to be very special.”

At the ceremony, “Trailblazer,” on which McEntire collaborated with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson, was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

While McEntire didn’t walk away victorious—that honor went to Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen”—she received rave reviews from her time on the Grammys stage.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images