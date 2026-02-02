Reba McEntire Makes Grammy Debut Alongside Brandy Clark, Lukas Nelson for Touching in Memoriam Performance

The Grammys are a time to simultaneously honor where music is going and where it has been. This year, Bad Bunny—next week’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner—makes history as the first Spanish-language artist nominated for Album, Record, and Song of the Year. With electrifying performances planned from Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, and more, the Recording Academy also paused for a moment of quiet reflection. With some help from singer-songwriter Brandy Clark and fellow nominee Lukas Nelson, country music legend Reba McEntire paid tribute to those in the industry who are no longer with us during a heartfelt In Memoriam segment.

The 2026 Grammys Honors Ozzy Osbourne, Roberta Flack, and More

2025 was a tough year for music. Ozzy Osbourne, the “Godfather of Metal,” died last July at age 76, just 17 days after performing his final concert with Black Sabbath. Neo-soul pioneer—and four-time Grammy winner—D’Angelo was just 51 years old when he passed from pancreatic cancer in October. And Roberta Flack—a five-time Grammy winner who blended soul, rock, jazz, and pop—died of cardiac arrest last February at age 86.

Each of those musical titans received their own unique tributes, honoring the indelible mark they left on music. Reba McEntire, one of the reigning queens of country music, led fellow Grammy-winning singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson in a larger tribute to others in the creative community.

I BETTA not see one bad review of REBA’S performance… she is royalty. #GRAMMYs — charlie. (@narles15) February 2, 2026

Despite three wins and 18 nominations, this marked Reba’s first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards. The country music legend performed a special version of “Trailblazer,” her Grammy-nominated collab with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.

How is this Reba’s first time performing at The Grammys?! She did wonderful and looked fabulous! #GRAMMYs2026 — Brooke (@TheShortestOne) February 2, 2026

As the three traded verses, faces flashed across the screen. Raul Malo, lead vocalist for country music band the Mavericks, died Dec. 8 at age 60 following a battle with colon cancer. Brett James—the songwriter behind Grammy-winning hits like Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel”—perished in a September plane crash alongside his wife and stepdaughter. Ace Frehley, beloved founding guitarist of shock rock legends KISS, whom we lost in October.

When Was the First ‘In Memoriam’ Segment?

In 2003, the Recording Academy introduced a brand-new feature during the 45th Grammy Awards. Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello, Dave Grohl, Steven Van Zandt, drummer Pete Thomas, and No Doubt’s Tony Kanal joined forces to pay tribute to Clash frontman Joe Strummer, who died in December 2002 at age 50.

Every year since, the In Memoriam segment has honored the artists, technicians, executives, and other music professionals who passed away during the previous year.

Featured image by Frederick Breedon/WireImage for NARAS