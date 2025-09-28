Record Broken: George Strait No Longer Owns the Record for Largest Ticketed Concert in US History

Zach Bryan is going out with a bang. Following a string of successful singles like the Kacey Musgraves duet “I Remember Everything” and “Pink Skies,” the Grammy winner declared his intent last year to quit music in pursuit of obtaining his masters degree in Paris. Saturday (Sept. 27) marked the 28-year-old Oklahoman’s final show of the year at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Performing before a sold-out crowd of 112,408 people, Bryan just bested an attendance record set by the “King of Country” himself.

Videos by American Songwriter

Zach Bryan Comes for George Strait’s Crown

Last June, George Strait shattered a record previously held by the Grateful Dead when he drew 110,905 people to Kyle Field for a one-off show in College Station, Texas. That was the largest ticketed show in U.S. history—until Zach Bryan took the stage in Michigan Saturday night.

With special guest John Mayer and support from Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone, Bryan’s University of Michigan gig also set a merchandise sales record in the amount of $5 million.

Additionally, Bryan made history as the first musical artist to headline a concert at “The Big House,” the largest stadium in the U.S. and the third largest in the world. Ahead of his final show of 2025, the “Something in the Orange” hitmaker took to social media to reflect.

“been the worst and best few years of my life,” Bryan wrote. “so ready for the chapter to end. gotta go make music fun to myself again. so excited to see everyone there, I love everyone that’s been here this whole time so much and im gonna try to give it my all justa’ one more time.”

Never missing an opportunity to take aim at his haters, the “Revival” crooner continued, “each day I pray people understand I will never regret a thing and I am proud of myself, my family and my friends. there could be a million a–holes who have never had a unique thought in their life preaching a million pounds of negativity and bullshit and it wouldn’t be worth a single soul who’s found strength n shelter in true song writing and good live performances.”

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Appears to Respond to Gavin Adcock Dust-Up as He Preps Michigan Concert]

Is This Really the End?

Despite Zach Bryan’s multiple claims that 2025 marked the end of the road for him, Variety reported in May 2025 that he had clinched another deal with Warner Records for at least two more albums.

He also sold his publishing catalog in a separate deal, reportedly netting $350 million for both transactions.

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Strait To The Heart