On This Day in 1991, Garth Brooks Went Where No Country Artist Had Ever Gone Before

Arriving in 1989 with his self-titled debut album, Garth Brooks quickly became synonymous with the ’90s country movement. His second single, “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” became his first No. 1 hit the same year. Effortlessly blending country and pop music, Brooks’ fanbase grew quickly. Two years after his debut, on this day in 1991, Brooks achieved both a personal and cultural milestone with his third studio album, Ropin’ the Wind.

Including hits like “Rodeo” and “‘What She’s Doing Now,” Ropin’ the Wind debuted atop not only Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, but also the all-genre Billboard200. This marked the first time a country singer topped both charts since Kenny Rogers did so more than a decade earlier. According to AllMusic, Ropin’ the Wind was also the first country album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

This was just the album’s first time at No. 1. It would reach that spot three more times between Sept. 28, 1991, and April 3, 1992, spending a total of 18 weeks at the top and ultimately being certified 14× Platinum by the RIAA in 1998.

Garth Brooks Called ‘Ropin’ the Wind’ The Son of This Album

Speaking about Ropin’ the Wind, Garth Brooks said he considered it the “son” of its predecessor, No Fences, since he wrote it between tour stops while promoting his sophomore album.

“This album became a lot bigger than I ever thought it could possibly be,” Brooks said. “When I listen to the singles off of it like ‘Rodeo,’ ‘What She’s Doing Now,’ ‘The River,’ ‘Papa Loved Mama,’ and ‘Shameless,’ I look at it and stand very proud. And when I also look at the cuts, ‘Against the Grain’ and ‘Cold Shoulder,’ these songs I am equally proud of.”

In a book written to accompany his musical box set, Garth Brooks: The Anthology Part I, the country music hitmaker explained that he wanted the project to sound like a live show.

“It can’t be all ballads, can’t be all story songs, can’t be all up-tempo swing kind of stuff, just like it can’t be all humor – but you damn sure need all that stuff in its moment,” he wrote.

Featured image by Paul Drinkwater/NBC via Getty Images