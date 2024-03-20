Recordings by Guns N’ Roses, The Doobie Brothers, & More to Be Honored at Inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Memorable recordings by Guns N’ Roses, The Doobie Brothers, Donna Summer, and Charley Pride are among six singles and four albums chosen for induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2024.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 10 honorees will officially be inducted at Grammy Museum’s inaugural Grammy Hall of Fame Gala and concert. The event will be held Tuesday, May 21, at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles. The gala and concert also will mark the 50th anniversary of the Hall of Fame.

[RELATED: Grammy Hall of Fame Announces Its 2021 List of Timeless Recordings]

Among this year’s honorees are Guns N’ Roses’ classic 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction; The Doobie Brothers’ chart-topping 1978 single “What a Fool Believes”; Summer’s groundbreaking 1977 dance hit “I Feel Love”; and Pride’s 1971 country smash “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’.”

The Class of 2024 inductees are the first group of new Grammy Hall of Fame honorees since 2021. Recordings chosen for induction must be at least 25 years old, and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.”

This year’s other honorees are Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998), De La Soul’s 3 Feet High and Rising (1989), the Buena Vista Social Club’s self-titled 1997 album, Wanda Jackson’s “Let’s Have a Party” (1960), William Bell’s “You Don’t Miss Your Water” (1961), and Kid Ory’s Creole Orchestra’s “Ory’s Creole Trombone” (1922).

More Details About the Gala and the Grammy Hall of Fame

The performance lineup and ticket information for the Grammy Hall of Fame Gala will be announced soon. The 2024 inductees will join the catalog of previous honorees at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. With the 10 new additions, the total number of inducted recordings in the Hall of Fame is now 1,152.

Recording Academy CEO Is Proud of the Diversity of the New Inductees

“We’re proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in its 50th year,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it’s a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond.”

You can check out a full list of Grammy Hall of Fame inductees at Grammy.com.