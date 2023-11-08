Red Carpet Ready—Songwriters Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Young, and More Show off Red Carpet Looks at BMI Awards: See Photos

The night before the CMA awards are to take place in Nashville, Country’s brightest songwriters were honored at the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, November 8. During the night, awards for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publishers of the Year, as well as the 50 most-performed country songs of the past year. Matraca Berg was honored with the BMI Icon Award where artists such as Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter (“You and Tequila”) Lainey Wilson (“Strawberry Wine”), and Ashley McBryde (“Wrong Side of Memphis”) took the stage to perform a few of her hits.

Song of the Year was awarded to “You Proof” by Charlie Handsome, ERNEST, and Morgan Wallen while both Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs shared Songwriter of the Year honors. However, before the ceremony began, the artist-songwriters strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

Check out some of the hottest looks from the night.

Lainey Wilson Lainey WIlson and mom Michelle Luke Combs and wife Nicole Deana Carter Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Chris Young Ronnie Dunn and wife Janine Charles Kelley Cole Swindell and Fianceé Courtney Nicolle Galyon Grace Potter Lee Brice Tyler Hubbard and wife Hailey The War & Treaty Priscilla Block Jackson Dean Dean Dillon Parker McCollum and Hallie Russell Dickerson Ian Munsick ERNEST Tyler Kerr of Maddie & Tae BMI Icon Award Winner Matraca Berg and Husband Jeff Hanna





Photos by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI and Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BMI