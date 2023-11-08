Red Carpet Ready—Songwriters Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Young, and More Show off Red Carpet Looks at BMI Awards: See Photos

The night before the CMA awards are to take place in Nashville, Country’s brightest songwriters were honored at the BMI Awards on Tuesday night, November 8. During the night, awards for Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publishers of the Year, as well as the 50 most-performed country songs of the past year. Matraca Berg was honored with the BMI Icon Award where artists such as Kenny Chesney, Grace Potter (“You and Tequila”) Lainey Wilson (“Strawberry Wine”), and Ashley McBryde (“Wrong Side of Memphis”) took the stage to perform a few of her hits.

Videos by American Songwriter

Song of the Year was awarded to “You Proof” by Charlie Handsome, ERNEST, and Morgan Wallen while both Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs shared Songwriter of the Year honors. However, before the ceremony began, the artist-songwriters strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

Check out some of the hottest looks from the night.

Lainey Wilson
Lainey WIlson and mom Michelle
Luke Combs and wife Nicole
Deana Carter
Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany
Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney
Chris Young
Ronnie Dunn and wife Janine
Charles Kelley
Cole Swindell and Fianceé Courtney
Nicolle Galyon
Grace Potter
Lee Brice
Tyler Hubbard and wife Hailey
The War & Treaty
Priscilla Block
Jackson Dean
Dean Dillon
Parker McCollum and Hallie
Russell Dickerson
Ian Munsick
ERNEST
Tyler Kerr of Maddie & Tae
BMI Icon Award Winner Matraca Berg and Husband Jeff Hanna



Photos by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI and Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BMI

Leave a Reply

5 Iconic Performances from Legendary Artists in Their 70s and 80s

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ Era Documented by Lynn Goldsmith in New Photo Book