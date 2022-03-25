Red Hot Chili Peppers Debut New Single, “Not the One” Ahead of New LP

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a new 17-track album, Unlimited Love, set to drop on April 1.

To celebrate that release, the band dropped its latest single (the third so far from the new LP), “Not the One,” on Thursday (March 24). Check it out below.

The band’s new album was produced by Rick Rubin. Fans can pre-order it HERE and check out its track list below.

The band shared the news on Twitter, writing, ““Not The One” Track 4 out Friday http://rhcp.lnk.to/unlimitedlove“

“Not The One” Track 4 out Fridayhttps://t.co/ywmidGzJj9 pic.twitter.com/PJsw3iZSmU — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) March 23, 2022

The new song, which features some dreamy piano playing by the band’s bassist Flea, comes on the heels of the band’s other two singles thus far: “Black Summer” and “Poster Child.”

The album marks the first with longtime RHCP guitar player John Frusciante since the 2006 LP, Stadium Arcadium.

The band’s famed frontman Anthony Kiedis told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb-covered garage. It was not what you hear today for ‘Not the One,’ because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted.

“Every day after band practice, I ride home and I listen to what we’ve done that day over and over and over and over hoping that it sparks something or that I hear the right melody or something, anything. In that case, I started hearing that entire song on the way home but completely inverted from the way he had arranged it.

“When you start something, you get a little bit married to it. I came in the next day and I said, ‘Flea, I know this is not what you had in mind, but is it all right if I sing the verse over the chorus and the chorus over the bridge?’ He’s like, ‘yeah, do whatever you want.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever,’ because he wrote a beautiful thing.

“I thought maybe he wanted to keep it as it was written. On this particular day, he was so supportive and that was super helpful. I think I was going through a very lonely and introspective month. This idea came out about I think I know who you are, but maybe I don’t.

“You think you know who I am, but maybe you don’t, and especially in intimate relationships, like we know we all present something and people always have an idea, but what would happen if we just showed each other our very worst from the very start?”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Unlimited Love:

Black Summer Here Ever After Aquatic Mouth Dance Not The One Poster Child The Great Apes It’s Only Natural She’s A Lover These Are The Ways Whatchu Thinkin’ Bastards of Light White Braids & Pillow Chair One Way Traffic Veronica Let ‘Em Cry The Heavy Wing Tangelo

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars