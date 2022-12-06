Red Hot Chili Peppers’ John Frusciante to Release Electronic Double Album

“After a year and a half of writing and recording rock music, I needed to clear my head,” Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante wrote to followers on Bandcamp, sharing details of his latest project.

Frusciante will be releasing a double album, titled .I:, “one,” and :II., “two,” of the electronic music he’s been working on outside of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“Music being a solitary sculpture in sonic space was the main motivating thought,” he explained. “I was looking at pictures of sculptures and trying to make music that simultaneously conveyed both movement and stillness.

“I’ve been listening to music like this since I was 13 or so,” the guitarist continued of his new music. “But I felt that making it was out of my reach because of the amount of restraint I imagined it required. Once I found myself making this music, it did not feel like a matter of restraint at all.

“The music seeks to just exist and is not attempting to manipulate or grab the listener in any way. I believe it works well if one listens loud and focuses on it, but also works well at soft volumes and in the background.”

His latest and twelfth solo album, Maya, was released in 2020. Albums .I: and :II. are set for release in the new year on Feb. 3, 2023. Get a taste of Frusciante’s electronic stylings with “Brand E” from Maya, below.

As for his band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers just announced a 2023 world tour in support of the two albums they’ve released this year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The band will see support from the likes of The Strokes, Iggy Pop, St. Vincent, Thundercat, and more throughout the 23-date trek across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic