Red Hot Chili Peppers Reveal New Song from Upcoming LP ‘Unlimited Love’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled the band’s latest single and accompanying animated music video for their new track “Poster Child.”

The band shared the news on Twitter.

“Poster Child” marks the second new track from the band in a month.

The new funky song features frontman Anthony Kiedis rapping about Taco Bell and the lottery and Led Zeppelin and is a taste of what’s to come from the band’s new album, Unlimited Love, which is set to drop April 1. That album is produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

On February 4, the Southern California-born band released their first single from the new LP, “Black Summer.”

That song begins with the guitar loop the band had teased on social media earlier this week. The vocals come in from frontman Anthony Kiedis. It’s an especially delightful song as it’s the first single reuniting the band with former longtime guitarist John Frusciante.

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad, and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could,” the bans said in a joint statement. “Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks, and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words, and melodies had us enrapt.

“We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERFUCKERS!”

“When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny “Guitar” Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others,” added Frusciante. “Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months, the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people, stayed with us the whole time we were writing. For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in, each other.”

Several months earlier, the band announced a 2022 tour featuring a number of big-name guests from Anderson .Paak to Thundercat.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 Tour Dates:



06/04 – Seville, ES @ Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla $

06/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic $

06/10 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark $

06/15 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Stadium $

06/18 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks

06/22 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford $

06/25 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

06/29 – Dublin, IE @. Marlay Park ~

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ~

07/03 – Leuven, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadium $

07/08 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ~

07/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion $

07/23 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

07/27 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park *

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

07/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium +

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park ^

08/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %

08/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park ^

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium ^

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

08/17 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium ^

08/19 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

08/21 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

08/30 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

09/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium ^

09/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

09/08 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

09/10 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park #

09/15 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

09/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^

$ = w/ A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~ = w/ Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

* = w/ special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+ = w/ special guests Beck and Thundercat

^ = w/ special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

% = w/ special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# = w/ special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rock Under The Stars