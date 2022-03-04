Dolly Parton Releases ‘Run, Rose, Run’ and New Music Video for “Woman Up”

Famed country star Dolly Parton released her latest LP, Run, Rose, Run.

And to celebrate the new release, Parton shared her latest single and accompanying new music video for the track, “Woman Up (And Take It Like A Man).” The new track is an inspirational song that empowers listeners to work harder to make the world and their own lives a better place.

Parton sings in the first verse:

Is it easy? / No it ain’t. / Can I fix it? / No I cain’t. / But I sure ain’t gonna take it lyin’ down. / Will I make it? / Maybe so. / Will I give up? / Oh no. / I’ll be fightin’ ‘til / I’m six feet underground

Then the chorus. Parton sings:

I’m gonna woman up and take it like a man. / I’m gonna buckle up, be tough enough / To take control and make demands. / Look like a woman, / Think like a man. / Be as good as or better than. / Gotta woman up and take it like a man.

Parton shared the news on social media, writing to her millions of followers on Twitter this week, “My album #RunRoseRun is out this Friday! It is a collection of songs to serve as a companion album for my new novel with @JP_Books out on March 7th. http://dolly.lnk.to/DPRunRoseRun“

In other Parton news, the legend recently announced that she is plotting a musical film around her life and career. Previously focused on a Broadway musical, Parton switched gears to focus on a movie instead, following the pandemic.

Parton is also launching her new podcast-like series, along with author James Patterson, around her upcoming Run, Rose, Run novel of the same name.

Named after her recent book and album Run, Rose, Run, the Bookcast, in partnership with Spotify, offers an audio experience blending original music and audiobook storytelling for an immersive listening experience.

Debuting with two episodes, the Run, Rose, Run series will include an additional 10 episodes, running four to seven minutes. The Run, Rose, Run soundtrack, written, produced, and recorded by Parton is set for release on March 4 and will complement the book, out March 7.