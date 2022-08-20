Red Hot Chili Peppers Share New Single, “Tippa My Tongue” Ahead of (Second) New LP ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’

Legendary southern California rock group the Red Hot Chili Peppers unveiled their latest single, “Tippa My Tongue,” which heralds the band’s new LP (and second this year), Return of the Dream Canteen.

The new album is set to drop this fall on October 14.

Fans can check out the new single and accompanying music video below and pre-order the new LP here. The band is set to perform at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards and receive the show’s Global Icon Award.

Return of the Dream Canteen comes six months after the platinum-selling, chart-topping previous LP release from the band, Unlimited Love. That record was made in conjunction with music legend Rick Rubin.

The band is currently in the midst of a massive global stadium tour, from Europe to Canada to the United States, including stops in Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more. The band has taken a number of big-name groups out with them as openers, including HAIM, Thundercat, The Strokes, St. Vincent, and Post Malone.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been,” the band shared in a joint press statement. “Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slipstream of sound and vision, we just kept mining.

“With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well, we figured it out. Two double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed? ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers.”

For more on the new album, the tour, and tickets fans can visit https://redhotchilipeppers.com.

Check out the new single and vid here below.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)