Remember When: Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Learned His Musical Roots Stretched Back to the Civil War

Following along with our favorite celebrities’ lives and diving deeper into our familial lineage satisfy similar human urges, if one were to really think about it. In both instances, we’re diving deeper into the identities and experiences of people we’ll likely never meet as a way of making greater sense of ourselves. When these two explorations merge, like when Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? with his daughter, Liv Tyler, the two concepts become all the more fascinating.

Following the usual Who Do You Think You Are? format, Liv visited the Saratoga County Clerk’s Office in Ballston Spa, New York, to learn more about her maternal ancestors. The Lord of the Rings actor spoke with county historian Lauren Roberts, who told Liv about her great, great, great, great-grandfather, George Washington Elliott, who lived in New York from August 3, 1838, to January 24, 1918, making him 79 when he died.

Liv reviewed a family photo of Elliott, his wife, Eliza E. Coventry Elliott, and their 17 children, as well as a portrait of Elliott in his Masonic uniform. The experience was obviously emotionally impactful for Liv, but it became all the more touching when she shared what she learned with her father. The information seemed to stun the “Dream On” singer, thanks in no small part to just how far back his musical roots really went.

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Comes From a Long Line of Musicians

One need not be personally familiar with the Tyler family to recognize the physical resemblance between Steven Tyler and his New York ancestors. Although there is apparent photo distortion at play (film footage of a scan of a centuries-old photograph can only look so good), the 19th-century New York family bears a striking resemblance to the Aerosmith frontman, especially in the lips and jaw. Even the Masonic portrait of George Washington Elliott looks like Steve, especially with the rock ‘n’ roller in his 70s.

But even more fascinating than the physical similarities is that Elliott was a drummer, too. Historical war records show Elliott enlisting in both the War of 1812 and the Civil War as a drummer. To fight in both wars was a rarity, considering four decades separated the two, but it did happen. That Elliott would have survived two major wars, including infamously bloody battles like the Battle of Antietam and the Battle of Gettysburg, was even more impressive, given how likely drummers were to die in battle.

Steven Tyler’s first instrument was the drums, making this ancestral connection all the more special. While standing in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York, Steven joked with his daughter, “I survived the music business. I’m a hero.”

According to Find a Grave, George Washington Elliott’s sixth child and third son, Robert J. Elliott, born in 1881, had a daughter, Bessie June Elliot Blancha, in 1906. Bessie gave birth to a daughter, Susan Ray “Mama” Blancha Tallrico, in 1924. Susan gave birth to future Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler in 1948, who had Liv Tyler with Bebe Buell 29 years later in 1977.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns