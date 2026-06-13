Remember When Bruce Springsteen Started His Professional Career With a Momentous Audition in 1972?

Every rock star needs an origin story. And Bruce Springsteen certainly is a star. We suppose you can pick any number of milestones or formative experiences as possible fuses that ignited Springsteen’s career.

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In terms of what launched him as a recording artist, however, his audition for Columbia Records in 1972 is as good a place to start as any. That’s when a scruffy Springsteen played his songs for the dignified dean of musical talent scouts and blew him away.

Making Connections

Bruce Springsteen had tried his luck with different bands throughout the 60s as he pursued his musical dreams. Each one seemed to lead to a dead end. When he shuttered the group Steel Mill at the start of the 70s, he thought he might be better off plying his trade on his own.

Springsteen auditioned for a pair of writer/producer/managers named Mike Appel and Jim Cretecos. They liked what they heard. But before they could sign him, Springsteen headed to the West Coast to find fame and fortune. When that didn’t work out, he headed back to New Jersey, reconnected with Appel and Cretecos, and signed a management deal.

The two men soon began looking for recording deals for their new client. They called Columbia Records in the hopes of speaking to Clive Davis. When Davis wasn’t available, they instead earned an audience with John Hammond.

Hammond’s Hello

Born into a wealthy family, Hammond took a role at Columbia Records out of a desire to promote the best possible talent. His illustrious career included either discovering or playing a fundamental role in the careers of Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Leonard Cohen, and many others.

What Appel liked was that Hammond had also discovered Bob Dylan. Hoping to put Springsteen on a similar career trajectory, he brashly spoke to Hammond upon entering the room with Springsteen for the audition. Hammond reprimanded Appel for his lack of respect. After the two calmed down, Hammond asked Springsteen to start playing.

Among the songs that Springsteen played that fateful day were “Growin’ Up” and “It’s Hard To Be A Saint In The City”, songs that would adorn his debut album in 1973. Hammond had seen hundreds of acts during his illustrious career. But he later recounted that Springsteen made an immediate impact on him like none other.

Columbia Bound

To make sure he wasn’t missing something, Hammond had Springsteen perform twice more for other Columbia honchos in a short array. He also ran the tapes by Clive Davis. Davis concurred that the label had stumbled into something special.

Very shortly after, Springsteen was offered a record deal by the company. That caused issues down the road when it became clear that Appel’s management contract with Springsteen was getting in the way of him earning what he deserved.

Nonetheless, that initial audition with John Hammond started the ball rolling on Springsteen’s recording career. The ever-loyal Boss has never forgotten the favor, as he has recorded every one of his studio albums for the Columbia label.

(Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)