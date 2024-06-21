Slash “Can Name a Dozen” Bands That Don’t Even Go into the Studio to Record an Album

Spending over 40 years in the music industry, Slash not only watched his stardom grow to the point he became one of the greatest guitarists in the world, but he also watched the industry change numerous times. Given the advancement in technology when it comes to AI, the music industry remains skeptical as many artists speak out about the dangers of using the technology to help create music. While taking his time on his new album, Orgy of the Damned, Slash recalled watching AI take hold of several bands.

Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock about his new album and the sudden shift in the music industry, Slash held nothing back, explaining, “You’ve got a lot of bands that don’t even actually go to the studio to record a record. I can name a dozen of them.” While not afraid of a little controversy, Slash refrained from dropping any names for now. But it does show a growing trend in the industry. No longer do bands need years to create music. Instead, by simply typing in the important details about the album, AI is able to generate music and even lyrics.

Slash Admits To Having Little Expectations For New Album

Outside of the world of technology, Slash shared his excitement about his new album debuting at No. 1 on the blues album charts in the UK and US. Somewhat surprised by the reception, the musician said, “I’m very honored. But I’m also, really, sort of shocked at the same time.” He added, “You do some stuff and you’re just like, ‘Oh, this will be fun.’ Then, you do things that you really focus on and take it seriously and put all of your attention on that.”

Revealing the recording process, Slash admitted to just having fun. “The one that took the least amount of effort is the one that does the best. It was just sort of a cool covers record. Obviously, there’s some great people on it, but I didn’t really have a lot of expectations for it. So it’s been a pleasant surprise that it’s been so well-received.”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)