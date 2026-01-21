Taylor Swift Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame on Her First Year of Eligibility

Taylor Swift has yet another accomplishment to celebrate. The singer is part of the 2026 class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the organization has announced.

Swift’s induction comes on her first year of eligibility. An artist’s first release must be at least 20 years old to qualify. “Tim McGraw,” Swift’s first-ever single, was released in June 2006.

While “Tim McGraw” made Swift eligible, it’s not one of the songs she submitted to be considered for the SHOF.

Instead, Swift sent the organization “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” “Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story,” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

According to Billboard, at 36, Swift is now the second youngest living person to be inducted into the SHOF. Stevie Wonder holds the record, as he was inducted at age 32.

Swift has previously been honored by the SHOF. In 2010, she received the Hal David Starlight Award, which is given to a songwriter who shows promise. Billboard reports that Swift is now the first person to graduate from the Starlight Award to full membership.

Taylor Swift’s Fellow 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees

The other members of the SHOF class of 2026 are Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart.

“The music industry is built upon the incredible talent of songwriters who create unforgettable songs,” SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said in a press release. “Without their artistry, there would be no recorded music, concert experiences, or engaged fans. Everything originates from the song and its creator.”

“We take great pride in our ongoing commitment to recognizing some of the most culturally significant composers in history,” he continued. “This year’s lineup not only showcases iconic songs but also celebrates unity across various genres. These songwriters have profoundly impacted the lives of billions of listeners worldwide, and it is our privilege to honor their contributions.”

Swift and the other inductees will be honored at an event on June 11 in New York City.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management