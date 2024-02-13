Santana and Counting Crows Announce Oneness Tour in 2024

It turns out that Santana won’t just be playing Las Vegas this year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band led by guitar great Carlos Santana has just announced a major joint North American trek with Counting Crows called the Oneness Tour.

The 29-date summer outing will kick off with a June 14 concert in Hollywood, Florida, and is plotted out through a September 2 show in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tour includes a July 26 performance at the 2024 Milwaukee Summerfest event, and a July 29-30 engagement at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale opportunities will begin on Wednesday, February 14. In addition, a number of VIP packages will be offered, including premium seats, an exclusive merch item, a collectible laminate, and more.

This year, Santana is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its chart-topping, multiple-Grammy-winning, 15-times-platinum album Supernatural. Expect the band to commemorate the milestone by showcasing some of the album’s classic songs on the tour.

Counting Crows continue to support their latest album, Butter Miracle, Suite One, which was released in 2021.

As previously reported, Santana also has 24 shows scheduled in Las Vegas in 2024, as part of the band’s ongoing House of Blues residency there. Those concerts are scheduled in May, September, October, and November.

See the full list of dates for Santana and Counting Crows’ Oneness Tour below. Fans of the two bands won’t want to miss this chance to see them both hitting the same stage to play their many classic tunes.

Oneness 2024 Tour Dates:

June 14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

June 16 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 18 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

June 20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 23 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 25 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 26 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 18 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 21 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 24 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

July 27 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

July 29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 15 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

August 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

August 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

August 21 – West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 24 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

August 25 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 28 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

August 30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

