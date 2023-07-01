Restless Road Ring in Holiday Weekend with “No Can Do”

Country music trio Restless Road released the perfect track to ring in the Fourth of July holiday weekend with “No Can Do.” The country trio, made up of Zach Beeken, Garrett Nichols, and Colton Pack, is on the up and up and this track is primed to expand their reach.

The song was previewed by the group in a live setting. Subsequently, their fans asked for an official release so often that they had to oblige.

“Our fans have been asking for this song for a while,” Beeken shared in a statement. “So we thought we’d kick the holiday weekend off right and give them a song to listen to all weekend long. It’s the perfect song to listen to out on the lake, with some friends, or around a bonfire drinking a cold one.”

The song is tailor-made for a holiday weekend, taking it easy, and leaving your worries behind. My boss man is callin’ there’s dishes stackin’ up / My backyard needs a cuttin’ there’s a wash me on my truck / Yeah, I got all day I could get to it soon / But I just popped a top so that’s a no can do, the trio sings on the opening verse of “No Can Do.”

Check out “No Can Do” below.

Restless Road has already experienced a stellar year. Spotify named them one of their Hot Country Artists To Watch and their line-up of releases has been lauded by fans and critics alike. Prior to releasing “No Can Do,” the group shared several tracks including “On My Way,” “I Don’t Wanna Be That Guy,” and “Last Rodeo.”

The trio is currently on tour with Kane Brown and Russell Dickerson. They are set to appear at a number of music festivals for the remainder of 2023. Stops along the way include Kansas, Virginia, Massachusetts, and more. Find their tour dates HERE.

(Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)