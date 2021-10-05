Def Leppard’s Rick Allen to Embark on Gallery Tour for Latest Art Series

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Rick Allen knows no limits to his creativity. After joining Def Leppard at only 15 years old, Allen’s career as an artist has rocketed to astronomical heights. As a part of the English rock band, Allen has seen Def Leppard sell over 10 million records worldwide with two albums earning RIAA diamond certification.

On top of that monstrous musical success, Allen also creates visual art. In 2012, Allen showcased his first collection of abstract art inspired by the sensation of rhythm. This body of work was composed of an impressive 300 pieces and was soon followed by his 2013 collection of art titled Rock-On-Canvas.

Rick Allen; Photo courtesy of Mad Ink PR

Today, the legendary artist is announcing that he will be going on an art tour in support of his 2021 art collection named Wings of Hope 2021.

“Music, Art, and Photography have been passions of mine since I was a boy. My life has been a journey of transformation and my art is a reflection of the many facets of dreams and perceptions that have shaped me,” Allen said in his artist statement. “Each piece has a story and a connection to my life from my roots in England, my life-changing car accident, journey to America, travels around the globe, and to my deep connection to Wounded Warriors and their struggle to heal. The collection intends to express messages of hope, transcendence, and the human condition.”

Allen will be visiting the Wentworth Galleries in McLean, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland. He will also make appearances in Short Hills, New Jersey, before wrapping up in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I am honored to host Rick and his art at my galleries,” Christian O’Mahony of the Wentworth Gallery stated. “His art not only represents his own story of perseverance, resiliency and the human spirit but is also a beacon of hope for others.”

A portion of all the proceeds from Allen’s Wings of Hope 2021 collection will be donated to Project Resiliency which supports veterans.

“Wings of Hope” by Rick Allen; Photo courtesy of Mad Ink PR

Read below for Rick Allen’s Gallery tour dates and locations.

IN GALLERY APPEARANCES BY RICK ALLEN

(artist will be in attendance at all showings)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23 @ 3:00 – 6:00 pm

Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria

Address: 1807 Galleria at Tysons II, McLean, VA 22102

(703) 883-0111

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24 @ 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Montgomery Mall

Address: 7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda, MD 20817

(301) 365-3270

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20 @ 5-8 PM / SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21 @ 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Mall at Short Hills

Address: 1200 Morris Tpke, Short Hills, NJ 07078

(973) 564-9776

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11 @ 5-8 PM / SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12 @ 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Wentworth Gallery at Phipps Plaza

Address: 3500 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA 30326

(404) 233-0903

All Artwork is Currently on Exhibition is Available for Acquisition

* Rick Allen will be available for pre-event phone or zoom interviews as well as in-studio by request.

Rick Allen; Photo courtesy of Mad Ink PR